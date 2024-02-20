County 10’s 2024 Mascot Challenge is Back, February 26th!

YEAR FIVE of the County 10 Mascot Challenge is here, Fremont County, WY! Each year, the Mascot Challenge gets a little more exciting than the last. More and more votes flood in supporting your favorite school and creating a buzz leading up to County 10’s NCAA bracket challenge! Last year, over 600,000 votes showed just how much Fremont County rallies behind their students and schools!

Last year, for their 4th win out of 5 years competing, the Shoshoni Wranglers proudly claimed the coveted traveling trophy! Will they come out on top again, or will a new champion emerge from the 12 competing schools?

Our mission is simple – encourage school spirit, ignite community engagement, and rally support for your favorite mascots. Voting opens on February 26th, so mark your calendars to ensure your top pick makes it to the “Elite 8.”

Advertisement

County 10 would like to give a huge thanks to Porter’s Supply Company and our sponsors – Allstate, Hampton Inn, Olsen Orthodontics, and Boyle Electric – for making the 2024 Mascot Challenge possible!