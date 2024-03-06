Mascot Challenge 2024: Round two experiencing several close matchups!

(Fremont County, WY) – Fremont County school spirit is crushing it right now! Three of the four match-ups in our 2024 County 10 Mascot Challenge are at a very close call as to who the winner will be!

As of 1:00 PM Wednesday, the standings are as follows:

Shoshoni Wranglers: 52%

St Stephens Eagles: 48%

Frontier Academy Phoenix: 53%

Fort Washakie Eagles: 47%

Riverton Wolverines: 61%

Lander Tigers: 39%

Pathfinder Panthers: 70%

Arapaho Charter Warriors: 30%

Voting closes at 3pm! So run…. get those votes in! It could mean a PIZZA PARTY for your school! Vote Here.

Huge thanks to our friends at Porter’s Supply Company in Riverton, making the Mascot Challenge possible!

