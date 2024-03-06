More

    Mascot Challenge 2024: Round two experiencing several close matchups!

    (Fremont County, WY) – Fremont County school spirit is crushing it right now! Three of the four match-ups in our 2024 County 10 Mascot Challenge are at a very close call as to who the winner will be!

    As of 1:00 PM Wednesday, the standings are as follows:

    Shoshoni Wranglers: 52%
    St Stephens Eagles: 48%

    Frontier Academy Phoenix: 53%
    Fort Washakie Eagles: 47%

    Riverton Wolverines: 61%
    Lander Tigers: 39%

    Pathfinder Panthers: 70%
    Arapaho Charter Warriors: 30%

    Voting closes at 3pm! So run…. get those votes in! It could mean a PIZZA PARTY for your school! Vote Here.

    Huge thanks to our friends at Porter’s Supply Company in Riverton, making the Mascot Challenge possible!

