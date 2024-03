(Fremont County, WY) – The NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 is set and we’ve got some fierce competition for our County 10 NCAA Bracket Challenge!

Through the first two rounds, here’s a look at the current leaderboard; USER SCORE kimber 102 joseph 102 ncheyn49 102 bigyellowb 100 samh 98 meg0124 98 ttuttle 96 harz 96 wyofrostbi 96

The winner walks away with a 28″ Weber Griddle from Porter’s Supply Company in Riverton! Second place picks up a gift card from Les Schwab and third place gets a County 10 gift card!

The round of 16 begins Thursday! Check here for the complete standings and more updates.