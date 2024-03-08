2024 Mascot Challenge: Championship time! Wolverines Vs. Panthers

(Fremont County, WY) – Whew! Round 3 had us biting our nails! With over 1 million votes (yes you read that right), the face off between the Riverton Wolverines and the Shoshoni Wranglers was over the top. We even heard rumors of many schools pausing their day to let kids vote 🙂 Then there was the face off between the Pathfinder Panthers and Frontier Phoenix! It was a close one all the way up to the end when the Pathfinder Panthers pulled a slight lead over their opponent.

The stage is set, the stakes are high, and the excitement is tangible as the Riverton Wolverines gear up to face off against the Pathfinder Panthers in a clash that goes beyond mere competition—it’s a Riverton vs. Lander Rivalry!

We are ready to see just how far our communities will go to get their favorite mascot a chance to hold the Traveling Trophy, and win their entire school a PIZZA PARTY courtesy of Riverton Dominos!

Advertisement

Next week, we will start off on Monday with a “smack talk” day and proceed into voting Tuesday at 8am through Thursday at 3pm! Let’s Go!

CLICK HERE TO VOTE!

The Mascot Challenge is made possible by Porter’s Supply Company in Riverton.