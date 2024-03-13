2024 Mascot Challenge: Over 80,000 votes; Wolverines now have a slight lead!

(Fremont County, WY) – To say school spirit is AMAZING at Riverton High School and Pathfinder High School is an understatement!

Both of these school’s students and support networks have been amazing in supporting their mascot for the County 10 Mascot Challenge! We have seen both teams pull ahead and then go neck in neck since voting started yesterday. We will see who will take over today and what will come of tomorrow’s voting.

Voting Here!

Advertisement

Following the Mascot Challenge, we have the County 10 NCAA Basketball Bracket where you play to win! We have some great prizes ready to give out to the number 1,2, and 3 spots at the end of the bracket. Selection Sunday starts this weekend!

Check out the County 10 NCAA Basketball Bracket!

Porter’s Supply Company, Allstate, Hampton Inn, Olsen Orthodontics, Boyle Electric, H&R Block, Murdochs, Les Schwab and Dominos are making our championship round possible!