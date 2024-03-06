More

    Mascot Challenge 2024: And then, there were four!

    (Fremont County, WY) – The 2024 County 10 Mascot Challenge powered by Porter’s Supply Company has reached the final four!

    Round two received over 80,000 total votes and many of the head-to-head match-ups went back and forth for quite a while!

    In the end, there were 4 schools who proved they had enough Mascot Spirit to move onto Round 3!

    Frontier Academy Phoenix
    Pathfinder Panthers
    Riverton Wolverines
    Shoshoni Wranglers     (who have won 4 out of 5 Mascot Challenges ;))

    Final four voting begins Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. and continues through Friday afternoon!

    Click here to vote!

