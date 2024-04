(Fremont County, WY) – The County 10 NCAA Bracket Challenge is coming down to the wire! With just three games left, and the Final Four set, here’s a look at the top ten standing… USER SCORE darsc 162 gozbuff13 160 rockywyo 160 ncheyn49 158 grilled 158 beddoes 156 pistol 156 bigyellowb 156 rays 152 rob15 152

The overall winner takes away a brand new 28″ Weber Griddle from Porter’s Supply Company. Second place gets a Les Schwab gift card and third place wins a County 10 gift card!

To see the standings and how your bracket is doing click here!

