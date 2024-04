(Fremont County, WY) – We’re celebrating Occupational Therapy Month with a Fremont County OT that’s spent nearly three decades on the job at SageWest, Deborah Ellsworth.

She stopped by to provide some insight as to what an Occupational Therapist does, why it’s critical to society and some of her more memorable career moments.

Catch the full conversation in the player below or by finding the County 10 Podcast on any major podcast platform!

