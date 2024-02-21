County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – February 21, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

Spoonhunter, Isaac, 20, Riverton, LPD Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Willow, Robert, 45, Ethete, DUI, Available Narrative: RP advised of possible drunk driver

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Tobacco Problem: Baldwin Creek Road, 8:58 AM, Available Narrative: 15 year old juvenile from Riverton cited for tobacco possession