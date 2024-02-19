County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – February 19, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

Coando, Andrea, 50, Fort Washakie, LPD Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a possibly intoxicated subject in the store

Bitsinni, Enean, 22, Fort Washakie, Albany County Warrant, Available Narrative: Subject was also cited for No Driver’s License and Possession of Marijuana

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Trespassing: Pushroot Court, 5:42 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a trespassing subject; they were contacted and moved along