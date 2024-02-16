County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – February 16, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

Chingman, Matthew, 28, Lander, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP had advised about a subject passed out against a building

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Hit and Run: Macfarlane Drive, 11:54 AM, Available Narrative: RP reported that someone backed into a car in the parking lot and left; later determined to be a high school student who “got scared” and left after the collision, then told the school what happened