County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – February 15, 2024

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

Masters, Natashia, 38, Lander, LPD Warrant, Available Narrative: subject was also cited for expired license, expired registration, no insurance

Glick, Caleb, 26, Lander, Assault, Interference, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject with a ski mask was actively trying to break into the house

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

None