Commissioners to hold a special meeting on August 7

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene at 9 am on Monday, August 7, for a special meeting in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.
The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following information: Meeting ID: 822 4039 7946 Passcode: 744094
Below is the current agenda, which is tentative and subject to change at any time.
9:00 A.M.: MILL LEVY SETTING FOR FY 2023-2024
11:00 A.M.: 2023 PROPERTY TAX ASSESSMENT CONTESTED CASE MPT OF RIVERTON LIMA LLC – DOCKET NO. 2023-12