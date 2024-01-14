More

    Coffee Time: We chat with Lander’s Mayor, Police Chief, new Police Captain

    Vince Tropea
    Lander's Mayor Monte Richardson, Chief of Police Scott Peters. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

    (Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Lander’s Mayor Monte Richardson, Chief of Police Scott Peters, and new LPD Captain Kelly Waugh.

    Mayor Richardson talked about this last week’s city council meeting and provided updates on Lander happenings, while Chief Peters shared some safety reminders now that we’re in the New Year.

    Chief Peters also introduced the new LPD Captain Kelly Waugh, who gave us some of his background and shared how he ended up in Lander.

    Check out the full Coffee Time interview with all three below!


    Be sure to tune in to Today in the 10 and Coffee Time interviews every morning from 7:00 to 9:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

