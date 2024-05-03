Gannett Peak Elementary Students of the week: McKenna McDonnel & Lily Littler

Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

McKenna McDonnel, a first grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s K/1 Kid of the Week. McKenna will brighten anyone’s day with her sweet smile and personality. She is a student who loves to learn about everything. I love the way she soaks up the world around her and figures out why and how things work. McKenna knows that it is what’s on the inside that matters most about a person- and she is a wonderful person inside and out.

Lily Littler, a third grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s 2/3 Kid of the Week. Lily goes out of her way to make sure everyone in our class is included, and when they need help, she is always eager to help. She includes students in activities in and outside of school. Lily is also helpful to her teachers. Lily is full of kindness. She is a hard worker and puts forth her very best effort in all tasks. Thank you, Lily, for being an amazing example to all students and showing our “Cougar Traits” everyday.

