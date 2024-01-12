Lander Police Department welcomes Kelly Waugh as new Captain

The Lander Police Department is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelly Waugh as the newest member to assume the position of Captain. Hailing from Sheridan, Wyoming, Kelly brings with him an impressive 18 years of law enforcement experience, having served in various capacities with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and the Sheridan Police Department.

Kelly, a single father with a son currently excelling in academics and baseball at college, expresses his enthusiasm for joining the Lander community. “The warmth and support from the community, mayor, staff, and department heads have been overwhelming,” says Kelly, who recently moved to Lander to embrace the city’s vibrant atmosphere.

Having served in roles ranging from police officer to tactical commander and fleet manager, Kelly Waugh is a seasoned professional with diverse experience. Notably, he was one of the first in Wyoming to obtain Drug Recognition Expert certification, reflecting his commitment to advancing law enforcement techniques and community safety.

As Captain at the Lander Police Department, Kelly will oversee daily operations and work closely with sergeants. His extensive background includes serving as a tactical commander for major events, a skill set that will be valuable for managing large-scale summer events in Lander.

Kelly is no stranger to innovative policing technologies and methodologies. He is currently adapting to the Lander Police Department’s e-ticketing system and is well-versed in CompStat, a tool used for collecting, analyzing, and mapping crime data. This technology allows him to make informed decisions regarding resource allocation and strategic focus areas for the department.

“As a leader, I do my best by leading from the front. Being involved in day-to-day operations is crucial, and it allows me to stay connected with the officers,” states Kelly Waugh. He

emphasizes the importance of high visibility in law enforcement and is keen on enhancing traffic safety in the community.

Chief Scott Peters welcomes Captain Waugh, stating, “The Lander Police Department is excited to have Captain Waugh on board. His years of experience, wealth of knowledge, and passion for the job will be of great benefit for our community.”

Kelly’s dedication to law enforcement, commitment to community engagement, and focus on officer development make him a valuable addition to the Lander Police Department.

Kelly Waugh’s recent badge pinning and swearing-in ceremony on January 2, 2024, was attended by his son, home from college over the holidays. Kelly expresses pride in his son’s pursuits, stating, “Being a Dad is one of my biggest accomplishments.”

About Lander Police Department

The Lander Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the Lander community through proactive and community-oriented policing. With a focus on innovation and continuous improvement, the department aims to build strong partnerships with residents to create a safer and more secure environment for all.