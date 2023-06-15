Coffee Time: Tune in to learn more about the 30th Annual International Climbers Festival

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently spoke with Val Shao, the Director of the the 30th Annual International Climbers Festival, along with Justin Iskra, Executive Director of the Central Wyoming Climbers Alliance.

Shau and Iskra stopped by to talk about the festival which takes place July 13th through the 16th.

You can get tickets here, and today is the LAST day to get early bird prices!

Advertisement

Check out the full interview with Shao and Iskra below to learn more.





Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 7:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.