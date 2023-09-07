Coffee Time: ‘Never forget;’ tune in for details on Lander’s 9/11 Memorial service

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Bruce Gallinger and Lander Mayor Monte Richardson

Gallinger and Mayor Richardson stopped by to talk about the 2023 9/11 Memorial set for this upcoming Monday in Lander.

The annual memorial will take place at the Lander City Fire Hall located at 430 Garfield Street, and will start promptly at 9:00 AM.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Gallinger and Richardson below for more details.





