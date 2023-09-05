City of Lander 9/11 Memorial and Recognition

Please join us on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 9:00 AM, at the Lander Volunteer Fire Department for a 9/11 Memorial and Recognition.

The 9/11 Memorial and Recognition event serves as an opportunity for our community to remember and pay tribute to the innocent lives lost during the terrorist attacks 22 years ago. It is a day to reflect on the resilience and unity of our nation as we faced adversity, and to acknowledge the heroism of those who responded to the crisis, both on that fateful day and in the days that followed.

Please join us as we remember, reflect, and recognize the significance of September 11th. Together, we can ensure that the memory of this tragic day remains alive in our hearts and that the spirit of unity and resilience that defines our nation continues to shine brightly.

-The City of Lander and Fremont County

Organized with American Legion Post #33 VFW Post #954