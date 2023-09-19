Coffee Time: Learn more about Thursday’s special Business After Hours with the Wind River Visitors Council

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Owen Sweeney, the Executive Director for the Lander Chamber of Commerce, and Helen Wilson, the Executive Director for the Wind River Visitors Council.

Sweeney and Wilson stopped by to talk about the September Business After Hours happening this Thursday, September 21.

The Wind River Visitors Council has joined forces with the Wyoming State Chamber of Commerce and Wyoming Economic Development Association to host the Wyoming Working Together Conference’s Thursday evening reception as part of the Lander Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours.

The reception will serve as an informative celebration of Lander-South Pass City’s designation as a Continental Divide Trail (CDT) Gateway Community.

(The Business After Hours portion of the evening will be catered by Bunks BBQ and takes place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Centennial Park, 209 Main Street.)

Hear all about it from Sweeney and Wilson in the Coffee Time interview below!





