The Wind River Visitors Council hosts Business After Hours and a community event on Sept. 21

Food—Fun—Free

The Wind River Visitors Council has joined forces with the Wyoming State Chamber of Commerce and Wyoming Economic Development Association to host the Wyoming Working Together Conference’s Thursday evening reception as part of the Lander Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours. The reception will serve as an informative celebration of Lander-South Pass City’s designation as a Continental Divide Trail (CDT) Gateway Community. This ties in directly with one of this year’s conference themes, the economy of outdoor recreation.

The Wyoming Working Together Conference is the Cowboy State’s most robust annual economic development event. It’s where those who are invested in a prosperous future for Wyoming gather to learn, network and find inspiration.

The Business After Hours portion of the evening will be catered by Bunks BBQ and takes place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Centennial Park, 209 Main Street. Heavy appetizers will be provided, and the Lander Brewing Company will be selling beer. From 7 to 9 p.m., the event will move across the street to the Coalter Loft, 126 Main Street, where Danny Knoll will chronicle his 2016 thru-hike of the CDT from Mexico to Canada, along the spine of the Rockies. Danny will share his highs and lows and will highlight the 504 miles the CDT travels through Wyoming.

Rachael Richards will talk about a kiosk that will be installed outside the Lander Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the Lander-South Pass City’s Gateway Community designation. The kiosk is dedicated to the memory of John A. Sidells, a cherished friend and passionate nature enthusiast, who tragically passed away just before his planned hike along the CDT.

Please join the Wind River Visitors Council and the Continental Divide Trail Coalition for a free evening of food and fun. For more information, visit https://windriver.org/event/business-after-hours-hosted-by-the-wind-river-visitors-council.