Coffee Time: Learn more about the Wind River Outpost at their January 18 Business After Hours

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Owen Sweeney from the Lander Chamber of Commerce, who brought along Wind River Outpost co-owners Mike Strasser and Libby Littler.

The Chamber and Wind River Outpost will be holding a business after hours get-together at the store, located at 23 Tweed Lane in Lander, on Thursday evening, January 18 from 5:30 to 7:00 PM.

Mike and Libby will be at the store to show folks their many products, and the plethora of services they provide.

Advertisement

Check out the full Coffee Time interview below for all the details and to hear about some of the other cool stuff Wind River Outpost has in store for the future!





Be sure to tune in to Today in the 10 and Coffee Time interviews every morning from 7:00 to 9:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.