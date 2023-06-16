LanderBiz: Wind River Outpost offers quality products with a personal touch

(Lander, WY) – Wind River Outpost, located at 23 Tweed Lane in Lander, offers a “unique selection of artwork, apparel, handcrafted items, and gifts” that are carefully created in the business’s on-site workshop “using direct to garment printing, sublimation, and laser engraving processes.”

Business-to-Business (B2B) and wholesale orders are welcomed.

Co-owners Mike Strasser and Libby Littler have made it their mission to offer a personalized touch to all of the products and services at Wind River Outpost.

“We’re here to serve the community and give back to it in the ways that we can,” Mike said.

Mike, a retired Army Veteran, uses his background in woodworking and laser engraving to create a number of products, and Libby, formerly a nurse, has her photography and designs showcased throughout the store.

What started as an online endeavor is now a full blown production shop since opening the physical location in April of 2023, with top of the line equipment ranging from laser engraving, sand blasting, sublimation machines and more. Laser engraving is quite mesmerizing. h/t Vince Tropea



Wind River Outpost offers custom t-shirts, hats, mugs, vinyl single-color stickers, metal prints, signage, wooden creations like shadow boxes and engraved Declaration of Independence pieces, and much more.

Wind River Outpost even offers U-Haul services and has a UPS drop-off box.

As for the products and apparel, folks can choose from Libby’s photography/designs, a designated graphic designer’s work, or bring in their own photos.

In terms of the hats and apparel items, customers also have the choice to use in store apparel or their own that they bring in, and if folks are worried about having to make orders in bulk, Wind River Outpost offers single item orders.

“If you have an idea, come in ask us about it, we’ll try to come up with something,” Libby commented.

“If we’re not the best business for the job we’ll point the customer in the right direction,” Mike added, commenting that they support other businesses that offer similar services.

Mike and Libby said that they are very excited for folks to check out the store during the summer event season, and most recently were present at Lander Brewfest, where their hoodies flew off the tables when people weren’t prepared for the unseasonably cold temperatures and rain.

“It’s cool to see people walking around with your original design.”