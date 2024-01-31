Coffee Time: Learn more about the CWC Career Expo happening Feb. 27

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Taylar Stagner and Angel Jahnke who stopped by to chat about the upcoming Fremont County Employment Expo.

The expo will take place on February 27 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center located at 2660 Peck Avenue, and will provide opportunities for job seekers and students to visit booths, talk with employers, fill out applications, and interview on the spot.

Click here for more information, and check out the Coffee Time interview with Stagner and Jahnke below for even more details for both students and employers!

