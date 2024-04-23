WhatsHappening: Ballgowns & Badges Gala to Support Fremont County’s Finest

Get ready for a night of elegance and community support as the Fremont County Law Enforcement Foundation (FCLEF) hosts its inaugural “Ballgowns & Badges” gala fundraiser on Saturday, May 4th, at the Chandelle Center in Riverton.

This exciting event aims to raise crucial funds for Fremont County law enforcement agencies, ensuring our officers have the resources they need to protect and serve our community effectively. The evening will begin with a social hour at 5:00 p.m., followed by a delicious dinner at 6:00 p.m. A live and silent auction, raffle prizes, and other fun surprises are planned for the night.

“This fundraiser is the first of many,” said FCLEF Vice President Tami Marshall. “We hope to get our 501c3 off the ground and running so that we can begin to disperse funds raised to our Fremont County Law Enforcement agencies.”

Tickets are on sale now!

Corporate Tables (seats 8): $800

Individual Tickets: $50

Law Enforcement Officers: $25

To purchase tickets online click here or mail a check payable to FCLEF at:

FCLEF, P.O. Box 129, Riverton, WY 82501

Tickets can also be purchased in person at:

Twice But Nice Thrift – 118 N Federal Blvd, Riverton

Leather Design – 116 East Park Avenue, Riverton

H&R Block – 219 East Main Street, Riverton

For more information or to inquire about corporate tables, please contact: Brett Johnson at 307-240-0700 or email [email protected].

About the Fremont County Law Enforcement Foundation: The Fremont County Law Enforcement Foundation (FCLEF) is a dedicated non-profit organization committed to supporting all law enforcement agencies within Fremont County, Wyoming. The FCLEF provides assistance with equipment, training, and other initiatives that enhance officer safety and effectiveness in service to our community. Learn more here.