    2024 candidate filings opened today

    (Fremont County, WY) – On May 16, the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office announced the beginning of the 2024 Election Cycle in Wyoming. Candidates for the 2024 Primary Election may file their Application for Nomination beginning on Thursday, May 16 through 5:00 P.M. on Friday, May 31.

    Major party candidates for the office of U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, Wyoming State Senator (even numbered districts), and Wyoming State Representative must file with the Secretary of State’s Elections Division in order to stand for election in the 2024 Primary Election, which will take place on Tuesday, August 20.

    A list of candidates who have filed to run for office will be posted daily and will be available on the Secretary of State’s Election Center website. The filings will be updated around 5 p.m.

    At the local level, candidate filings will be published on the Fremont County website (scroll to the bottom of the page for “Election Candidate Filings”). The filings will be posted around 5 p.m.

