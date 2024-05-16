County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – May 16, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Norse, Rudolph, 56, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject trying to get into a vehicle

Antunez, Isaiah, 22, Riverton, Property Destruction, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject busted out their car window; “Isaiah Antunez, 22 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Property Destruction after he admitted he had broken the windshield out of a neighbor’s car “To teach him a lesson””

St Clair, Benjamin, 19, Ethete, Use of a Controlled Substance, Domestic Battery, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject told them to call 911 after seeing a subject with a bloody nose; “Benjamin St Clair, 19 yoa from Ethete, who admitted to having just used methamphetamine and fentanyl a short while earlier, was arrested for Use of a Controlled Substance and Domestic Battery for having struck a 20 yoa male household member in the face”

Yellowfox, Louis, 39, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: “Officer on patrol saw Louis Yellowfox, 39 yoa from Riverton stumble out onto the 100 block of North Federal Blvd and almost get hit by a car. Mister Yellowfox was then arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .145”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 7:49 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of theft; “Responding officer was able to positively identify the culprit from store supplied surveillance video and a citation has been issued for the 29 yoa male suspect in regards to the theft of a Supertool brand multi-tool valued at $100”

Warrant Service: N Federal Blvd., 12:12 PM, Available Narrative: “KEIYONNA SANKEY, 29 yoa from Ethete was served a Riverton Municipal warrant for Failure to Pay Fines in Riverton Municipal Court”

PI Accident: N Federal Blvd., 4:53 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised that a pedestrian was hit by a car in the middle of the street; “State accident report pending”

Assault: Riverton City Park, 10:35 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised it looked like a subject had been jumped; “Officers located a 42 yoa male victim who appeared to have been kicked in the face but he was unable to give any information on what had happened to him. Victim was transported by EMS and a report was taken”