Acebo receives life in prison for 2023 Riverton murder

(Fremont County, WY) – Fremont County man Francis James Acebo has been sentenced to life in prison for the March 25, 2023 murder of Derek Redstar Pappan, following the sentencing hearing held today, May 16, before the Honorable Judge Alan B. Johnson.

Acebo was initially charged with first-degree murder (Count 1), and using, carrying, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence (Count 2).

A third Count of causing death with a firearm during a crime of violence was later added, which has a maximum sentence of up to life imprisonment, according to a superseding indictment filed on September 20, 2023.

In total, Acebo was sentenced to two concurrent life sentences, which are consecutive to a third 10 year sentence for Count 2.

He was also ordered to pay $7,132.89 in restitution, as well as $300 in special assessment fees.