H.O.O.P.S Las, Vegas, NV

H.O.O.P.S Basketball

Las Vegas, NV 2024

Red Thunder – 7/8th Division

3rd Place Winners

& Top Performer

Quincy Teichert – (Eastern Shoshone) from Fort Washakie School 8th Grade received the

Top Performer in the 7th/8th Grade Division and finished in 3rd with his travel team Red Thunder – a combo of his team W.R Rez Boyz and the 7th grade team Red Thunder coached by Paulita Spoonhunter.

Quincy received a Game High of 29 Points with a total of 88 Points throughout 5 games. He also finished with a total of 23 Rebounds, 13 Blocks, 6 Steals and 5 Assists.

This is Quincy first time traveling to Las Vegas for basketball and hopes it is the beginning of many trips on the hardwood and many more trophies to be earned. Go Quincy!!

Red Thunder

3rd Place

7th/8th Grade Division

Top L to R – Coach Paulita Spoohunter, Thaddaus Fighting Bear Koah Antelope, Andre Friday, Quincy Teichert, Ryder Northcott, Dana Lock. Bottom – Warlance Spoonhunter, Tilden Tillman, Tanner Guina and Koltyn Returns To War.

It was great seeing some local teams also reppin the Wind River Indian Reservation– Blue Sky Boys placed 3rd and Arapahoe Elite 2nd Place in their Divisions and team Whistling Arrow!

Great Job to everyone and keep up the awesome work!!!

