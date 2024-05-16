More

    H.O.O.P.S Las, Vegas, NV

    Celebrations
    From Parents, Brothers, Coaches, Family and Friends,

    Picture 1 – Indigenous
    H.O.O.P.S Basketball
    Las Vegas, NV 2024
    Red Thunder – 7/8th Division
    3rd Place Winners
    & Top Performer

    Quincy Teichert – (Eastern Shoshone) from Fort Washakie School 8th Grade received the
    Top Performer in the 7th/8th Grade Division and finished in 3rd with his travel team Red Thunder – a combo of his team W.R Rez Boyz and the 7th grade team Red Thunder coached by Paulita Spoonhunter.
    Quincy received a Game High of 29 Points with a total of 88 Points throughout 5 games. He also finished with a total of 23 Rebounds, 13 Blocks, 6 Steals and 5 Assists.
    This is Quincy first time traveling to Las Vegas for basketball and hopes it is the beginning of many trips on the hardwood and many more trophies to be earned. Go Quincy!!

    Picture 2 –
    Red Thunder
    3rd Place
    7th/8th Grade Division
    Top L to R – Coach Paulita Spoohunter, Thaddaus Fighting Bear Koah Antelope, Andre Friday, Quincy Teichert, Ryder Northcott, Dana Lock. Bottom – Warlance Spoonhunter, Tilden Tillman, Tanner Guina and Koltyn Returns To War.
    It was great seeing some local teams also reppin the Wind River Indian Reservation– Blue Sky Boys placed 3rd and Arapahoe Elite 2nd Place in their Divisions and team Whistling Arrow!
    Great Job to everyone and keep up the awesome work!!!
    We would like to give a big shout out to all our sponsors and making this possible!

