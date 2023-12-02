Coffee Time: Celebrate 20 years of the Lander Art Center with ‘Art in the Afternoon’ on December 10

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Sarah Reilley and Laura Koch from the Lander Art Center.

Sarah and Laura stopped by to talk about the Art Center’s annual Art in the Afternoon, which will be going on Sunday, December 10th from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Lander Community Center.

The fundraiser gives folks a chance to see some amazing art and meet the artists behind it, while also raising money for the LAC.

Advertisement

Admission is free, but a $5 donation is encouraged, and as Laura says in the interview, why not a $20 donation, one dollar for each year the LAC has been around since this is the 20th anniversary?

There will also be a soup bowl fundraiser for the LVHS art club, so tune in to the full Coffee Time interview below for all the details!

(For even more information, you can also follow the Lander Art Center on Facebook or check their website at www.landerartcenter.com.)





Advertisement

Be sure to tune in to Today in the 10 and Coffee Time interviews every morning from 7:00 to 9:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.