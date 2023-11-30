WhatsHappening: LAC Art in the Afternoon on December 10

(Lander, WY) – The holidays are in full swing and as the Lander Art Center celebrates 20 years of supporting artists throughout Wyoming, they are gearing up for another fantastic LAC fundraiser.

Join them on Sunday, December 10, 2023, from noon until 5 p.m. at the Lander Community Center to finish up your holiday shopping, meet the artists, and celebrate creativity. With over 30 artists participating this year, this will be an incredible event. From metalsmithing and woodworking to painting, jewelry, pottery, and more, there’s something for everyone at Art in the Afternoon.

Admission to their 20th Anniversary event is free for all. They gratefully welcome any donations at the door to help fund their organization’s important work – perhaps $5 or even $20 from those able to give a little extra in honor of this milestone year. Either way, they look forward to celebrating with you!

For more information, follow the Lander Art Center on Facebook or check their website at www.landerartcenter.com

“Thank you to all of our supporters throughout the year. We look forward to many more years together,” shared the Lander Art Center. h/t LAC