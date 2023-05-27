Coffee Time: Bruce Gallinger from the Veteran Service Organization, Military Funeral Honors groups talks Memorial Day services in Lander, Hudson

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea caught up with Bruce Gallinger from the Veteran Service Organizations and Military Funeral Honors groups this week, who stopped by to fill us in on the Memorial Day Services in Lander and Hudson, for Monday, May 29.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Gallinger below for all the details, and click here to read more as well.





