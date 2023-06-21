Coffee Time: Alzheimer’s Association Wyoming Chapter ‘Lunch and Learn’ set for June 29

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently spoke with Owen Sweeney from the Lander Chamber of Commerce, along with Ann Clement, the Director of Programs for the Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Anne discussed the Alzheimer Association’s Lunch and Learn taking place on June 29 at the Lander Community Center. h/t Lander Chamber

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Sweeney and Clement below.

