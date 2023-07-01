City confirms 4th of July fireworks show officially reinstated at rodeo grounds

(Lander, WY) – The City of Lander and the Lander Old Timer Rodeo Association (LOTRA) are proud to announce the reinstatement of the 4th of July fireworks show to be held at the rodeo grounds.

Friday afternoon, a local fireworks distributor – which previously had been unable to launch the firework show – now offered that they were willing and able to launch the fireworks display.

In anticipation of contracts and insurance being completed, an emergency City Council meeting took place on Friday afternoon to approve Resolution 1293 to allow the fireworks show to take place. The contract was officially signed by the fireworks distributor on Saturday morning and submitted to the City of Lander to confirm the show on the evening of July 4.

Advertisement

Citizen fireworks are allowed within the city limits on the 4th of July from 10 AM to midnight. Citizen fireworks are not allowed on Main Street, any City-owned property including rodeo grounds, City Park, parks, the Lander Golf Course, airport parking lot, as well as the area east of the Fremont County Detention Center between Amoretti and Poor Farm Road. Fireworks are not allowed on any school district parking lots or properties.

Please note, the 2023 Pioneer Days Rodeo will be taking place on the evening of July 3 and 4 at 6:30 PM. Tickets are available at the gate. Pre-sale tickets are available at www.lotra.org or at the Chamber of Commerce, Parks and Recreation Department, First Interstate Bank, Ace Hardware, and Western Supply of Riverton.

If you are interested in being part of the citizen-led committee to plan the 2024 fireworks display, please reach out to Anne Even at City Hall at 332-3870 x113 or [email protected]

The committee will hold its first meeting in late July or early August 2023.

Advertisement

For important 4th of July reminders from the Lander Police Department, please click here.

For a complete list of activities taking place in Wind River Country this 4th of July weekend,

please click here.