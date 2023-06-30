City of Lander fireworks show back on pending one final step after emergency city council meeting

Lander’s fireworks show is back on, pending a final signature from Flying Phoenix.

The city cancelled the display earlier this week, but on Friday afternoon the Lander City Council held an emergency meeting, passing a resolution allowing fireworks after the Lander Old Timers Rodeo on July 4.

Resolution 1293 cites section 7-8-3 of the Lander Municipal Code, which states that “the mayor and city council may authorize, by resolution, supervised public displays of fireworks.”

Advertisement

“The governing body feel that allowing fireworks after the Lander Old Timers Rodeo on July 4, 2023, is in the best interest of the City of Lander,” city clerk Rachelle Fontaine said, reading the resolution. “The city council hereby approves the use of fireworks on July 4, 2023, after the Lander Old Timers Rodeo.”

Community development director Anne Even said she received information on Friday afternoon from Flying Phoenix, the company that sold Lander its fireworks this year.

“(They said) that they would be available and willing to shoot off the fireworks and provide the necessary liability insurance to do that show,” Even said. “We have reviewed that insurance, (and) we have been able to purchase special event insurance – we just received confirmation of that a few moments ago – and we also are in final steps of a contract with Flying Phoenix to launch those fireworks. …

“Everything is looking good.”

Advertisement

The council voted to approve the contract with Flying Phoenix, pending review.

After the meeting, Even said the city is waiting on one final signature from Flying Phoenix.

For more information, call the City of Lander at 332-2870.

Advertisement