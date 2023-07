The Lander City Council called an emergency meeting Friday afternoon regarding Fourth of July fireworks.

City clerk Rachelle Fontaine sent a notice at 2:52 p.m. Friday announcing that the meeting would begin at 2:55 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln Street.

The notice said the council would consider “potential Resolution 1293 for fireworks following the rode on July 4, 2023.”

County 10 will have an update on the situation as soon as possible.