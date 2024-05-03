More

    County 10 Podcast: Celeste LeBlanc discusses Leadership Fremont County and support of Wyoming Foster Care

    Jerrad Anderson
    (Wyoming) – WorkWise Director Celeste LeBlanc stopped by the County 10 Podcast recently to discuss her time in the Leadership Fremont County group.

    Each year, the team of professionals attends a series of meetings to learn, network and provide new opportunities for local businesses. Attendees also construct a group project in which they give back to a charitable effort. This year, they’re assist Wyoming Foster Care efforts.

    Hear from Celeste in the player below or searching for the County 10 Podcast anywhere you get podcasts!

