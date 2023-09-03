Chiefs drop opener to Vikings

Guernsey-Sunrise made their first appearance at the Intertribal Complex at Wyoming Indian High School Friday afternoon and evened their series with Wyoming Indian at one win each. The Vikings won the game 28-8.
In the 51-year history of Wyoming Indian football, this was only the second meeting between the Chiefs and the Vikings. Wyoming Indian won 40-8 last year in Platte County.
A scoreless opening period featured punts, and sporadic offense by both teams, but Guernsey found the end zone on the first play of the second quarter when receiver Aidan Noggle caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Mason Coller.
Wyoming Indian played good defense, led by Ryan Martel who made repeated solo tackles on much larger Guernsey runners and receivers.
Aidan Miller also had a solid defensive effort.
The Chiefs played well enough to stay in the game and threatened to score on a couple of possessions but a big play by Noggle, a 77-yard punt return with just 1:23 remaining in the opening half broke their rhythm and gave the Vikings a 13-0 lead at the half.
The game was hampered by a non-functioning scoreboard that resulted in the back judge having to keep time on the field.
Coller found another receiver in the middle of the third quarter when he hit Korbin Weinhauf on a 19-yard scoring strike. The conversion kick by Coller put the Vikings up 20-0.
Wyoming Indian ran the ball well at times, paced by a 31-yard run to the two-yard line by Darian Augustine, but the Chiefs couldn’t punch it in.
A final Guernsey score came on an 11-yard Noggle run with 7:45 left in the game.
Another good run, this one by Aidan Miller brought the ball to the five-yard line and LaDanian Brown rolled it into the endzone from there on a quarterback keeper.
The Chiefs are home again this week, hosting Riverside on Friday.
Wyoming Indian 0 0 0 6 – 6
Guernsey-Sunrise 0 13 7 8 – 28
Second Quarter
GS – Aidan Noggle 20-pass from Mason Coller (run failed) 11:52
GS – Noggle 77-punt return (Coller kick) 1:23
Third Quarter
GS – Korbin Weinkauf 19-pass from Coller (Coller kick) 5:53
Fourth Quarter
GS – Noggle 11-run (Noggle from Coller) 7:45
WI – LaDanian Brown 5-run (pass failed) 3:43