Arapahoe Schools will have a delayed start Jan. 15

(Arapahoe, WY) – Due to the extreme cold weather tomorrow, Arapahoe Schools have announced a 2-hour late start tomorrow, Monday, January 15th.

“As always our students and staff are our primary concern and with the temperature and wind chill factor we feel this is the safest action for everyone,” the post shared on the Arapahoe schools Facebook page states. “Your bus will be 2 hours late tomorrow morning. Please do not bring students early as staff will also be having a 2-hour late start.”

“We will evaluate during the day tomorrow and make a decision for Tuesday morning as well as the temperature will be the same. Thank all of our stakeholders for everything you do for our students and staff.”

