Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame announces Class of 2024 inductees

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame (WCHF) has selected 23 inductees for the Class of 2024. The WCHF State Board of Directors voted on the nominees from across the state during its annual meeting April 27. The 11th Annual induction ceremony will be at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper, Oct. 11 and 12. It is open to the public.

Regional committees in ten different areas of Wyoming researched and scored over 50 nominations and sent the top picks to the WCHF State Board of Directors. The State Board also selected several nominees.

Formed for historical, cultural, literary, and educational purposes, WCHF’s chief goal is “To preserve, promote, perpetuate, publish and document Wyoming’s working cowboy and ranching history through researching, profiling and honoring individuals who broke the first trails and introduced that culture to this state. WCHF plans to collect, display and preserve the stories, photos and artifacts of such individuals and anything else that will honor and highlight their contributions to our history.”

Advertisement

Local WCHF Class of 2024 inductees:

Region 8 –

Fremont County — Richard D. Ellis, Lander; Carl Riley, Riverton; and Charles Randall “Tuffy” Van Patten, Lander

Hot Springs County – Jim Dowdy, Thermopolis