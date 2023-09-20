Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week: Libby Moreno

Each week, staff at Arapaho Charter High School nominate students who have shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers. At the end of the school year, County 10 will award a nominated senior to receive a $500 scholarship with a chance at the County 10 student of the year award and another $500! To view all nominated students, click here.

Arapaho Charter High School’s Student of the Week this week is Libby Moreno.

Libby Moreno. Libby is an 11th grade student at Arapaho Charter High School, and is being honored for her excellence in academics and social presence at ACHS. Teachers describe her punctual, attentive, polite, and hard working. Libby has overcome some academic challenges to become a stellar student and is considering college as an option after high school. Libby is the daughter of Loni Warren, love music and working, and is a positive influence on everyone around her. We can think of no one more deserving of this award!

Advertisement