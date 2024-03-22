Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week: Esperanza SittingEagle

Each week, staff at Arapaho Charter High School nominate students who have shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers. At the end of the school year, County 10 will award a nominated senior to receive a $500 scholarship with a chance at the County 10 student of the year award and another $500! To view all nominated students, click here.

Esperanza SittingEagle is the Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week!

Esperanza – Espii, as she is affectionately known – is a 10th grade student at ACHS, and the daughter of Chezrae Montoya-Yanez. She is an excellent student and has been on the school’s Honor Rolls each quarter this year. She is also recognized as an inspirational influence on those around her. “

Espii is kind to students, takes time to acknowledge other students and encourages them to do their best,” writes a nominating teacher. “Espii also adds great insight to class discussions. She brings joy to every class.”

At ACHS, Espii is a member of our Bring Change to Mind group, helps with Food Distribution, and is a member of the Lady Warriors basketball team this winter. She has been recognized with awards for Arapaho Language, Science and attendance as well. Outside of school she enjoys playing video games and going to the park to play volleyball.

Upon graduating from high school, Espii plans to attend college for cosmetology and business, and hopes to one day own her own beauty salon. She would also like to acquire her Real Estate license. ACHS has no doubt that she will achieve these goals, and are proud to have Espii as our Student of the Week!