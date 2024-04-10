Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week: Falling Star Whiteman

Each week, staff at Arapaho Charter High School nominate students who have shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers. At the end of the school year, County 10 will award a nominated senior to receive a $500 scholarship with a chance at the County 10 student of the year award and another $500! To view all nominated students, click here.

Falling Star Whiteman is Arapaho Charter High School’s Student of the Week!

Falling Star, a senior at ACHS, is the niece of Adell Najera. She joined the student body here at the beginning of second semester, and has made a very positive impact on the staff and students in a very short time. Her dedication to her schoolwork and stellar attendance have set a fantastic example of how to achieve academic success. “

Falling Star has a good attendance record and keeps up with school work while working hard on many other scholastic endeavors. She also has a great G.P.A. and keeps a positive attitude toward the goals she has set ,” writes one teacher who nominated her.Falling Star is motivated to complete her graduation requirements this semester, and is firmly on track to do that very thing with excellence. Another teacher writes “Falling Star is dedicated to graduating and getting her school work completed. she works diligently at all times and brings a positive vibe to the school!” And yet another says “Falling Star dedicates herself to being here everyday. She works hard in all her classes and goes above and beyond to keep up in her classes. She is funny, confident, diligent and has been a wonderful asset to ACHS.”

When she graduates in May, Falling Star plans to pursue an education and a career in Nursing. The staff at ACHS celebrates the outstanding character, academic diligence, and positive influence she brings to our school, and we are proud to honor her as our Student of the Week!