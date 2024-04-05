Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week: Bria Smith

Each week, staff at Arapaho Charter High School nominate students who have shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers. At the end of the school year, County 10 will award a nominated senior to receive a $500 scholarship with a chance at the County 10 student of the year award and another $500! To view all nominated students, click here.

Arapaho Charter High School is pleased to honor Bria Smith as our Student of the Week!

Bria, a 10th grade student at ACHS, is the granddaughter of Dave and Aline Kitchin. She has been a permanent fixture on academic Honor Rolls in each semester of her high school career, and is universally recognized as a conscientious and dedicated student. “Bria always has her work completed with excellence” writes a teacher who made a nomination. “She is polite, kind, soft-spoken, and always willing to help those around her.”

Advertisement

Indeed, Bria is consistently recognized for her academic prowess. She has garnered multiple awards for quarterly performance in her classes and has been honored as a Student of the Week in a previous year. As if her dedication to school wasn’t enough to keep her occupied, Bria also works at a part-time job in the evenings and on weekends. She also loves playing volleyball when she finds some free time. After high school Bria plans to pursue a career in the medical field as a Pediatrician and pick up her Registered Nurse credentials along the way. We’re proud of you, Bria!!