Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week: Jasinya Abeyta

Each week, staff at Arapaho Charter High School nominate students who have shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers. At the end of the school year, County 10 will award a nominated senior to receive a $500 scholarship with a chance at the County 10 student of the year award and another $500! To view all nominated students, click here.

Jasinya Abeyta is the Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week!Jasinya, the daughter of Roy Abeyta and Maelena Oldman, is an 11th grade student at ACHS who transferred at semester this year and has quickly made quite an impression on staff and peers alike. Academically ‘Sinya, as she is

affectionately known, has excelled in her studies and has put herself in position to graduate next month as a junior. One nominating faculty member says “‘Sinya has done a fantastic job of creating a very promising future as she has moved through her academic career. Her commitment to her studies has put her in position to graduate from ACHS as a Junior, and she has already been accepted to CWC for the fall of 2024. She’s a great example of motivation and commitment!” Another states “

Jasinya is a very open minded and a very quick learner. She works hard in Indigenous Art and she is also polite.” It’s no wonder we’re proud to honor her with this week’s award!At ACHS, ‘Sinya is active with the district’s Food Distribution program and is playing on the school’s golf team this spring. She has also played volleyball at her previous school. Outside of school she enjoys listening to the music of Pouya and playing basketball with her brother. She is all set to attend Central Wyoming College in the fall, and plans to study Psychology. Ultimately Jasinya would like to become a mental health counselor and help people with their personal challenges. ACHS is incredibly proud of this young lady – way to go ‘Sinya.