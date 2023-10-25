Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week: Ayden Spoonhunter

Each week, staff at Arapaho Charter High School nominate students who have shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers. At the end of the school year, County 10 will award a nominated senior to receive a $500 scholarship with a chance at the County 10 student of the year award and another $500! To view all nominated students, click here.

The Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week is Ayden Spoonhunter.



Ayden is a senior at ACHS, and the son of Leslie Spoonhunter. In his years at ACHS Ayden has consistently demonstrated outstanding academics, leadership, and citizenship. “Ayden is a great leader in our school. He works hard in his classes and is enrolled in two college classes. Ayden doesn’t just help when he’s asked, but he steps to up volunteer when there is a need,” says one nominating teacher. He treats all others around him with respect, and is admired by teachers and peers alike for his calm demeanor and confident inner strength. Indeed, he is a great role model for all those around him.

Ayden is active both in and out of school with athletics, cultural activities, and work. He has competed in Football, Basketball, and Track throughout his highschool years, and is looking forward to the upcoming basketball season. He is also a charter member of the Bring Change to Mind organization at ACHS. Outside of school He takes a keen interest in learning about and celebrating Arapaho culture, often performing traditional dance and drumming along with many other activities. He has been an ACHS student representative to the National Indian Education Association Conference as well. As if that weren’t enough, he also holds employment as a landscaper.



After High School Ayden plans to work for a year or two to save up money for college, and then launch his college career. There is no more deserving a student for this award at ACHS – congratulations, Ayden!