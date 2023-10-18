Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week: Amaya Lonebear

Each week, staff at Arapaho Charter High School nominate students who have shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers. At the end of the school year, County 10 will award a nominated senior to receive a $500 scholarship with a chance at the County 10 student of the year award and another $500! To view all nominated students, click here.

The Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week is Amaya Lonebear.

Amaya is a 10th grade, and the daughter of Youngchief Lonebear and Brittany Spoonhunter. Here at the end of 1st quarter she has grades of 100% in 5 of her 8 classes, and 99% in another. “Amaya is a ray of sunshine in class. She always has a positive attitude, even when facing difficult tasks and assignments. Amaya is a diligent and conscientious worker. She is kind to staff and students and helps out whenever she can,” says one of her teachers. Her work ethic and positive attitude are an uplifting part of our school, and she always has a kind word and a smile for those around her.

Amaya is active in ACHS projects, including prom fundraising, entrepreneurship endeavors, and helping lead the Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day walk both last year and the upcoming one November 14th. Outside of school Amaya loves to hangout with her family and recently has become and avid reader of fantasy fiction. After high school Amaya plans to attend college to become an Ultrasound Technician. Congratulations, Amaya!