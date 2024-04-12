Activate10: 2nd annual LVHS Soccer Pink Night happening April 25

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Lander, WY) – On Thursday, April 25, at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., the Lander Tigers Boys and Girls soccer players will take the pitch in support of a local family who is fighting a bigger battle.

This is the 2nd annual Pink Night, and all proceeds will go to the Harms family.

The following was shared with County 10 from LVHS Girls Soccer:

Karen Harms was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer in November 2023. She began treatment in January and has opted to travel to UC Health to work with a specialized breast center team to address the, somewhat, rare diagnosis. She will be finishing her final round of Chemo in April 2024 with additional medical care through the summer. She has taken this diagnosis with grace and strength. “We are extremely grateful for the support of the community our family and friends.”

LVHS Soccer is selling Pink Night t-shirts to wear to the games. The cutoff to order is Sunday, April 14, at 8 p.m. The price is $20 for one and $15 for any additional. Youth and adult unisex sizes are available. The shirts are pre-paid only. To order, Venmo @Shelli-Chance and put your quantity and sizing in your Venmo notes. All proceeds go to the Harms family.

If you would like to donate to their cause, you may donate as a business or an individual. You can donate a flat fee or TEAM goal(s) assist(s), keeper save(s) defensive line offsides call(s) or a defensive shutout.

For example: I will donate $40/goal, $10/assist and $10/save in the Lady Tigers Game.

You can pay by Venmo (see above and put “donation” under the Venmo notes), or you can write a check payable to Shelli Chance.

If you have questions, please message them on the LVHS Girls Soccer Facebook page or call (307) 349-5870.