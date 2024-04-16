FCSD #1 school board meets tonight – April 16

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County School District (FCSD) #1 school board will convene for a regular meeting tonight, April 16 at 6:00 PM, in the district offices located at 863 Sweetwater Street.



The meeting can also be viewed via Zoom link, with Meeting ID: 854 8904 4599 and Passcode: wa19Me.

Agenda items include:

A presentation from Janet Mullins-Keiser of Popo Agie Post 954, who will recognize the VFW contest award winners from Lander Middle School

A presentation from Bambi Sell, WDE GEAR UP Program Manager, who will present Lander Valley High School with a special award related to the American College Application Campaign (ACAC)

A second reading of policy JJAB, concerning student-led groups and organizations

A discussion on the use of he LVHS parking lot for Lander Brewfest

You can view the full agenda here.