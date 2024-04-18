LVHS Project Graduation 2024 still needs supporters

(Lander, WY) – The organizers of the Lander Valley High School Project Graduation would like to share a big shoutout to their incredible community heroes who have already stepped up to support the Class of 2024!

“Your generosity is making a world of difference and ensuring that our seniors’ Project Graduation will be absolutely unforgettable!”

For those who haven’t had the chance to donate yet, there’s still time to join this amazing group of supporters. Contact Traci Darr at LVHS (349-4375).

Advertisement

“Let’s keep the momentum going and show our graduating seniors just how much they mean to us!”

What is Project Graduation?

Project Graduation is an annual tradition held to celebrate the graduation of high school seniors in a safe and memorable way. It takes place the night of the graduation ceremony, offering graduates a fun and supervised environment to celebrate with their peers. The event will include activities, entertainment, food and prizes, aiming to provide a night filled with laughter, bonding, and lasting memories. Project Graduation is organized by parents, volunteers, and the community to ensure graduates have a positive and enjoyable experience while keeping them away from potential risks associated with post-graduation celebrations. It serves as a fitting conclusion to their high school journey, marking the beginning of new adventures ahead.